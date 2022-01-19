Full18 Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $24,787,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 20,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

CTLP traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.80 and a beta of 2.07. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

