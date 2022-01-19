Full18 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 210,590 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000. Kite Realty Group Trust comprises about 1.7% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Kite Realty Group Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. 7,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,965. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 584.66%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

