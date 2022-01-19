Full18 Capital LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after buying an additional 1,133,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,138 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,123,000 after acquiring an additional 814,232 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,441,000 after acquiring an additional 756,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 30.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,068,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,999,000 after purchasing an additional 715,138 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. 23,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,601. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

HTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

