Full18 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TASK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

NASDAQ TASK traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. 19,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,120. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

