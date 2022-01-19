Full18 Capital LLC Sells 21,891 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Full18 Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,891 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $107.78. 16,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,180. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

