Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSTA. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.28) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.28) to GBX 800 ($10.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.28) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

FSTA stock opened at GBX 740 ($10.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a twelve month low of GBX 580 ($7.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 977.73 ($13.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £457.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 689.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 742.54.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

