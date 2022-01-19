Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 79 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 41.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 83.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $220.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.39. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $289,495.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,781 shares of company stock worth $10,140,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

