Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $86.49 and a one year high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $879.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

