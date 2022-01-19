Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 40,463 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNED shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

BNED stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.39.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $626.98 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 124,688 shares of company stock valued at $855,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

