Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 288,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

Shares of PH opened at $327.89 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

