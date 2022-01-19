Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.45.

CarMax stock opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.30 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

