Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 70,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.