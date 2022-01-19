Function X (FX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $663,957.00

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $296.40 million and approximately $663,957.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,977.05 or 1.00198656 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00089378 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006615 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00030832 BTC.
  • Offshift (XFT) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00050986 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003666 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.79 or 0.00622495 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002399 BTC.
  • Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

