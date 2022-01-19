Function X (FX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $663,957.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $296.40 million and approximately $663,957.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,977.05 or 1.00198656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00089378 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00030832 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.79 or 0.00622495 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

