FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victory Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

VCTR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $32.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 8,355.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Craig Brown bought 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

