FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

OXY opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $36.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

