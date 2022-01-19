FY2021 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $73.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. Graco has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 7,530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.