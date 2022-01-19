FY2021 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Novartis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $89.54 on Monday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

