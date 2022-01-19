FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $14.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.48. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.61 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $135.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.09. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.