FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sienna Senior Living Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.70.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$14.90 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$12.72 and a one year high of C$16.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$998.88 million and a P/E ratio of 137.96.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$170.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.