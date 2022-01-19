FY2022 Earnings Estimate for New Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

NGD stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in New Gold by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter worth about $6,846,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,336,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

