FY2022 Earnings Forecast for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.13. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

NXRT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NXRT opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -104.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

