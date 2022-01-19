FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Boosted by Truist Financial

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

NYSE BRX opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

