FY2022 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.