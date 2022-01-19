FY2022 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

