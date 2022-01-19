FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.35.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $49.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.35. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after purchasing an additional 846,584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,041,000 after acquiring an additional 694,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,899,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 378,275 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.