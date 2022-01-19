FY2023 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Increased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CrowdStrike in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.18.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $172.85 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of -183.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day moving average is $245.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

