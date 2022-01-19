Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Shares Acquired by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Galera Therapeutics comprises 3.5% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 7.72% of Galera Therapeutics worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRTX. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX remained flat at $$2.85 on Wednesday. 18,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,091. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.93. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda West acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRTX. BTIG Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

