Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 65 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.89) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GAW opened at GBX 8,215 ($112.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,540.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is £105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Games Workshop Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,930 ($108.20) and a fifty-two week high of £123.10 ($167.96).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($170.56) price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 23 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($136.25) per share, with a total value of £2,296.78 ($3,133.82).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

