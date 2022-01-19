GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.59

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and traded as high as $40.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on GEAGY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

