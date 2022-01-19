Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.54.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.