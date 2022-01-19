Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $52,000 Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 150,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 57,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

