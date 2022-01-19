Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

