Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 25,300 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 99.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Antimony were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony in the second quarter worth about $61,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,240.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 298,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 51.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

UAMY opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. United States Antimony Co. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.