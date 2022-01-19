Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IIM opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

