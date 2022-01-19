Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,950 Shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Cannabis ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOKE. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,221,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 130,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000.

Get Cambria Cannabis ETF alerts:

Cambria Cannabis ETF stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Cambria Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.