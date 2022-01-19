Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $34,658,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after buying an additional 739,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $373,217,000 after buying an additional 717,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,112,186 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,821,000 after buying an additional 641,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

