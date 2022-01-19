Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

GENI opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 11.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

