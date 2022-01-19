Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded to Buy by Pareto Securities

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNGBY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getinge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

GNGBY stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Getinge has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

