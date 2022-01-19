GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded down C$0.74 on Wednesday, reaching C$41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,241. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.14. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$35.28 and a 52-week high of C$54.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.95%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.