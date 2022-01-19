Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down C$0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,836. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$31.72 and a one year high of C$55.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$915.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.4400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

