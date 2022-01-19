Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.94

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.94 and last traded at $60.22, with a volume of 1265970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gitlab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.02.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 634,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.19 per share, with a total value of $49,615,464.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309 over the last three months.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

