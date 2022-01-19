Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by 0.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 3,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $916.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 3,500 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

