GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,408 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 585,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,076. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

