Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 70.0% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.6% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 134.29%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

