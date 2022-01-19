Glenview Trust Co Has $8.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 147,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 88,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 7,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. 707,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,161,520. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

