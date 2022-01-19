Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

KO stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $263.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

