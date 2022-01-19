Glenview Trust Co Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,064. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $395.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

