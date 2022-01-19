Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON GPH opened at GBX 137 ($1.87) on Tuesday. Global Ports has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £86.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.03.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

