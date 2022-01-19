Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,375 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

URA opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30.

