Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Position Lessened by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 70,010 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $20,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 8.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Globus Medical by 135.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Globus Medical by 8.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

