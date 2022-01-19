Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Shares Up 28.2%

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) shot up 28.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. 107,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 46,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of C$55.66 million and a PE ratio of -27.50.

In other news, Director Antonio Canton purchased 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,963,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,792,796. Insiders purchased 416,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,200 in the last quarter.

About Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.