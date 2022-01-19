Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Shares Up 28.2%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) shot up 28.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. 107,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 46,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of C$55.66 million and a PE ratio of -27.50.

In other news, Director Antonio Canton purchased 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,963,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,792,796. Insiders purchased 416,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,200 in the last quarter.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

